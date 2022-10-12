APC not Defeated in Governorship Election, Party Chairman Claims  – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Osun State chapter, Prince Gboyega Famodun, yesterday reminded party members that the party was not defeated in the last governorship election in the state.

He also urged party members to tell opposition parties that the party (APC) was not defeated and ‘that the work of the Lord is still in progress’.

Famodun also charged all the candidates of the party for the local government election to take their campaign to the grassroots ahead of next Saturday local government elections in the state.

He disclosed this at the flag-off campaign of the APC held at the party secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The People Democrats Party (PDP) had vowed to boycott the local poll fixed for October 15, 2022, by the state Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) in the state.

Famodun equally charged the standard bearers of the party across the local government areas and the…