Attacks in Oyo, Osun, Kwara, Enugu, Kaduna, Others Underscore Need to Arm Local Security, Afenifere Insists  – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has once again condemned in strong terms Saturday’s attack by terrorists in army uniforms on a farm in Ipapo, Oke ogun, Oyo State, where four people were kidnapped at gunpoint.

In a statement signed by the organisation’s national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that the circumstances surrounding the attack and how the hoodlums were able to escape with their victims were further justifications for allowing security outfits set up by state governments to be equipped with requisite weapons.

The statement noted that, “heavily armed gunmen numbering about 10 had invaded the farm in the evening of Saturday, October 8, 2022, and abducted 14 people. Ten of them were able to escape while the four still in captivity consisted of three males and one female.

“On the same Saturday, Osun State Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that Chief…