Combating Wastage, Mismanagement Key for Financial Sustainability, Economic Prosperity – THISDAYLIVE

•Says $100bn required to meet SDGs

•Economy still in danger, ICAN insists

James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said tackling wastage and mismanagement of public resources remained a crucial component of financial sustainability.

Buhari also put the estimated cost of Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) financing requirements at about $100 billion.

The president said the accounting profession has a sacred responsibility to ensuring prudence, transparency and accountability in the administration of public resources.

Speaking at the opening of the 52nd National Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), with the theme: “Nigeria: Adopting Sustainability for Economic Prosperity”, Buhari, noted that sustainability reporting is fast becoming a growing reporting area in modern business globally.

He said the National Development Plan (2021-2025 and associated strategies had been…