Corporate Guru, Philanthropist, Orazulike, Bags OON





A foremost PanAfrican business magnate and social entreprenuer, Ichie Nnaeto Orazulike, has been conferred with a national honour in the rank of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2022 National Honours Award investiture ceremony in Abuja Tuesday.

The honour is in recognition of Orazulike’s selfless service to humanity and contributions to the growth of the country.

Speaking at the award ceremony, President Buhari listed the criteria as consistent and meaninful participation in community and/or national development.

He also listed remarkable achievement in any field of expertise where the person’s activities in that field has made significant contributions to the attainment of national goals and objectives.

Orazulike, who is a Non-Executive Director of Ecobank Nigeria having been appionted in April 2022, is the founder and Group Managing Director of Genesis Group, a proudly Nigerian conglomerate with interests in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper