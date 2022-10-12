DAKA Foundation Distributes Educational Materials to Oyo Pupils – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As part of efforts to develop the educational capacity of his constituency, Ibadan Southeast/Northeast and Oyo State at large, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DAKA Foundation, Dr. Adesina Kazeem Abidikugu, has distributed educational materials including big notes and writing materials to parents for onward transmission to their wards.

This is just as he said education is the only tool for children of the poor to break the cycle of poverty.

Abidikugu said this during the presentation of the educational materials witnessed by hundreds of parents and guardians in the two local government areas in Ibadan, the state capital.

The distribution of the educational materials was powered by Abidikugu’s non-governmental organisation, Dr. Adesina Kazeem Abidikugu (DAKA) Foundation.

Abidikugu, a UK-based Consultant Psychiatrist, who was represented by his father, Alhaji Tiamiyu Abidikugu, said the foundation was…