FG Hails US over Repatriated Benin Artefacts – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has applauded the United States of America over the repatriation to Nigeria, 23 Benin Bronzes, which were part of the thousands of artifacts that were looted by the British during their invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the commendation at the Benin Bronzes’ repatriation ceremony in Washington, DC yesterday, noting the artefacts were vital to the culture that produced them.

”Please permit me, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, to most sincerely thank the United States and her major cultural heritage institutions for the return of these highly-cherished Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – which is the reason we are here today.

”These artifacts are intrinsic to the culture that produced them. A people ought not be denied the works of their forebears. It is in the light of this that we are delighted with today’s…