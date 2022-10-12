Financial Sector Operators Seek Effective Reward System to Check Brain Drain – THISDAYLIVE

•Inflation worsens rate of loan service default

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Determined to halt the increasing exodus of talents from the banking and finance sector of the economy, concerned industry players are devising potent measures to stem the tide through effective reward system, among others.

Banks and other financial sector operators had in recent months seen many of their experienced talents especially in the area of software engineering either leaving the industry or jetting out of the country to seek greener pastures or escape from the growing security challenges.

However, in an interview with THISDAY, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, Mr. Ngozi Anyogu explained that although the issue of increasing exodus of talents from the financial system was of concern, it was being addressed.

Anyogu told THISDAY on the sidelines of the recently-concluded 15th annual banking and finance conference, in Abuja, that…