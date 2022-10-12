Learn Africa Boss Bemoans Pirates’ Negative Impact on Academic Market​ – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare​

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Learn Africa, Chief​ Emeka Iwerebon, has decried piracy’s adverse effects on the academic market.

Iwerebon stated this at the organisation’s annual general meeting​ in Lagos.​

According to him, pirated versions of the organisation’s popular titles, such as ‘New Concept Mathematics’ and ‘New Concept English’​, are sold at “outrageously low prices,” resulting in poor turnover and low profit.

“It is frustrating to see pirated copies of books that our company has invested heavily in its development on the shelves of booksellers few months after their introduction to the market,” Iwerebon explained.

He added that Learn Africa would “continue to collaborate with other publishing companies under the umbrella​ of the Nigerian Publishers Association and various agencies saddled with anti-piracy operations like the Nigerian Copyright Commission ( (NCC), Nigeria…