 Let National Award Inspire You for Greater Services, Abia APC Tells Emenike, Onyejeocha – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Elizabeth Emenike, to use the national award bestowed on her as an inspiration for greater services to fatherland.

Emenike, who is the first woman to be appointed Nigeria’s ambassador to the U.S, was among the host of Nigerians conferred with national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja. She was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

The Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, said that the entire APC family in God’s Own State “are in joyous mood” over the honour done to the Ambassador, who is the wife of Mr. Ikechi Emenike, the leader and governorship candidate of APC in Abia.

“This is an honour well deserved. This award stands alone proudly witnessing your humility, hard work, and dedication to the service of…