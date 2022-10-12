NAFDAC Alleges Hacking of DG’s Social Media Account – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has closed the social account of its Director General, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye due to alleged the activities of fraudulent individuals impersonating her on Facebook and Linkedin.

It further warned Nigerians and the general public against the use or circulation of four blacklisted substandard cough syrups. The are: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Adeyeye, who addressed journalists at the headquarters of the agency yesterday in Abuja, said: “The attention of NAFDAC has been drawn to the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals impersonating the DG via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedin.”

She said the impostors were asking for money in exchange for employment and other favours.

“This is a security breach. NAFDAC and…