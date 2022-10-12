Norrenberger, Bodyline to Host Abuja Fitlife – THISDAYLIVE

Norrenberger, a leading, independent financial services group, is collaborating with BodylineFitness and Gym Limited, a leading fitness brand in Nigeria, to host Abuja Fitlife, a yearly fitness event which has attracted over 9,000 participants since its inception in 2017.

The event, which will be held on December 2 & 3, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria, will offer attendees a variety of fun and entertaining fitness activities and competitions, designed to encourage a lifestyle of fitness and wellness for both attendees and stakeholders of both Norrenberger and Bodyline. This is part of a five-year collaboration between the two companies, to further the fitness and health-based initiatives within the community. Commenting, the Group Managing Director, Norrenberger, Mr. Tony Edeh, said: “Norrenberger is a leader in wealth creation and the democratisation of investing knowledge in Nigeria, and as part of our social and community initiatives program, we pursued a…