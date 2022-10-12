Obasanjo, Experts Task Elites on Reversing Nigerianisation of Poverty – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

Nigeria’s economic, political and academic elites were, yesterday, challenged to rise up to the duty of elite bargain and consensus that could have growth and development as its focus in order to reverse the country’s decent to Nigerianisation of poverty for the rest of Africa.

This challenge was thrown yesterday during Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s “In Conversation with Professor Stefan Dercon” by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, along with other eminent Nigerians like former Chairman of INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, amongst others.

These eminent Nigerians argued that development would not happen until the country’s elite jettison self-centered gains and began to unite around certain long term development…