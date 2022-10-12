Opposition Parties Allege Plot to Stop E-transmission of Election Results, Deactivate BVAS – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chairmen of political parties (registered and deregistered), and Heads of Political Associations on Wednesday alleged that there were plans being put in place by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to intimidate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into abandoning the use of electronic transmission and uploading of election results, and to deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine from the commission’s server.

The political parties in a joint press conference in Abuja claimed they had intercepted intelligence of an alleged fresh plot against the 2023 election and this time being coordinated by leading figures of the ruling APC Party, APC Governors led by a South East APC Governor with controversial past and another from the North West who are working with their colleagues to perfect a plot to intimidate INEC leadership.

Speaking on their…