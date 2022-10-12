Pernod Ricard Partners ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’ to Mark World Clean-up Day – THISDAYLIVE

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of world’s second highest producer of spirits and wines, has partnered ‘Let’s Do It Nigeria’, the franchise holder of World Cleanup Day in Nigeria, to organise cleanup exercises in more than 300 locations across Nigeria-to clear more than 10,000 tons of waste.

The clean-up exercise, which took place on September 17, 2022, was aimed at marking World Clean-up Day, which was simultaneously observed in about 164 countries around the world.

The day is an annual global social action programme that unites millions of volunteers, governments, and organisations worldwide to tackle the global waste problem with the aim of building a sustainable world.

Commenting on the exercise, the Sustainability and Responsibility Manager for Pernod Ricard Nigeria and Western Africa, Eunice Osei-Tutu, said her outfit was very excited to join in the World Cleanup Day exercise which corresponds with the Circular Making Pillar of Pernod…