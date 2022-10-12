Pinnick Formally Hands over NFF to Gusau  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

It was an epic moment at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) office yesterday morning as FIFA Council Member and Member of the CAF Executive Committee, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick formally handed over the reins of the NFF to the winner of presidential election at the September 30 Elective General Assembly held in Benin City, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

A convivial atmosphere reigned as Alhaji Gusau, Board Members Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, Ms Aisha Falode, Rt. Hon. Essien Udofot and Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, the General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, Deputy General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, other members of Management and NFF Staff gave Pinnick a standing ovation as he walked into the NFF Conference Room at the Sunday Dankaro House.

Pinnick charged the Management and Staff to give Gusau and the new Board maximum support as they gave him and his team, and reiterated that he remained a part of the system and would…