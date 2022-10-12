Sanwo-Olu Plans Health Insurance Scheme for Theatre Arts Practitioners – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As part of the state government’s commitment to the performing arts industry, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced plans to institute a health insurance scheme for theatre arts practitioners in the state.

Following the announcement at a dinner with veterans in the Yoruba Nollywood industry, the governor was commended by the Nollywood actors and actresses at the event who appreciated him for deeming it fit to take care of the health of the theatre practitioners, especially the veterans in the industry.

In recent times, theatre practitioners battling various health challenges and lacking funds have had to take to social media to beg Nigerians to foot their medical bills. Some are also living in penury due to their inability to work in old age and health challenges.

Sanwo-Olu, who said he would pay the insurance premium cover for the theatre practitioners, most of whom are aging, said the Nigerian movie industry and…