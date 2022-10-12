Stop Mounting Pressure on Judiciary, CJN Ariwoola Tells Politicians – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has called on politicians in the country to stop mounting pressure on the judicial arm of government.

Rather, he said, the politicians and the citizens should allow the judiciary to function up to its optimal best.

Speaking with newsmen after being sworn-in on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the Chief Justice

appealed to Nigerian politicians to allow the judiciary function, reminding them that law is not static.

With the 2023 general elections approaching, he appealed to politicians saying: “Politicians should allow the judiciary to function.

“Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any…