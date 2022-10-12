WAITING FOR INEFFABLE BLOC VOTE IN 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria needs bloc votes of the youths, the poor and others to enthrone responsible leadership, writes Victor C. Ariole

“We are all separated from one another and from the world by the fact that we inhabit a body that is distinct…But there is also the contrary experience of the world revealed by consciousness…it appears to melt human souls, like waters reaching finally the open ocean from their distinct ways, and they become one with the ineffable, the ocean” – (A Tour of The Calculus)

The opposite of ‘the ineffable’ – the convergence of souls for the ultimate best – is the ‘bloc vote of beasts’, either in the form of coups d’etat happening in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso or the rigging of elections by politicians. ‘Waiting for Bloc Vote of the Beasts’ is how an African Francophone, Ahmadou Kourouma coined the title of his novel just to prove that elections in Africa are decided by what a group of people he prefers to see as beasts…