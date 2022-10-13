Again, Tinubu, APC Governors, NWC Meeting Ends in Stalemate – THISDAYLIVE

•Concerns as Adamu stays away

•Buhari’s diary delaying campaign kick-off, says Keyamo

•Mrs. Tinubu begs women to mobilise for party

•Fani-Kayode: PDP has lost aggrieved five govs

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

For the second time in a week, the meeting between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, governors of the party, members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the disputed Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), yesterday, ended in deadlock.

The meeting, which again, failed to agree on a particular date that the ruling party would flag-off its campaign, however, saw the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, stay away from the deliberation that lasted hours, raising concerns about the state of the party.

The meeting was a follow up to last Wednesday’s tripartite committee meeting aimed at harmonising the party’s presidential campaign council…