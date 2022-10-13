Exciting Times as SuperSport Brings W’Cup in 4K on Showmax Pro  – THISDAYLIVE

Showmax Pro will be extending its coverage of the best football from around the globe by broadcasting all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar TM live. Better still, the coverage, courtesy of SuperSport, will be streamed in 4K to its subscribers across sub-Saharan Africa, a first for Africa’s homegrown streaming service. – Sports

Reigning world champions France will be defending their title at the FIFA World Cup Qatar ™, taking place from 20 November 2022 until the final on 18 December 2022. This is the first time the FIFA World Cup will be hosted in the Arab world. Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia will be representing Africa.

“We built Showmax Pro with our football-loving continent in mind,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at MultiChoice. “We became the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and created the lowest data streaming option on the continent. Now we…