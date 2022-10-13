FG Approves N202.8bn Repairs of Enugu-Onitsha Road By MTN Under Tax Credit Scheme – THISDAYLIVE

•Okays N13bn fire truck maintenance center for Katsina

•Police Trust Fund gets N4.5bn for vehicle supply, insurance, N592m MRI equipment for OAUTH

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has approved the reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by one of the telecommunication service providers, the MTN, at the cost of over N202.8 billion under the road Infrastructure tax credit scheme.

This was sequel to the approval of a memorandum presented by the Ministry of Works and Housing to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

Briefing newsmen after the FEC meeting, the Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, explained that the road project was being executed in line with the Executive Order 7 signed by the President in January, 2019.

According to him, the telecommunication giant would complete the dualisation of the 110-kilometer road.

He also…