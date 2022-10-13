Folarin Announces Running Mate, Reveals Key Initiatives in Blueprint – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has announced an agricultural development expert, Dr. David Femi Okunlola, as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

Folarin, in a statement personally signed, yesterday, also revealed some of the key initiatives and innovations in his blueprint.

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, said his campaign would focus squarely on proffering solutions to the enormous downward trend standing in the way of the prosperity of the state, adding that he was more than prepared if elected as the governor.

“As the 2023 Governorship Election Campaign kicks off today across the country, I am delighted that the long-awaited season of electioneering has begun at full throttle.

“This window offers us the opportunity to traverse the state and lay bare our plans and agenda to empower the populace and build an…