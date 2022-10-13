Gov Inuwa Flags  off First Gombe Investment Summit – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

With huge optimism and a firm belief in the vast economic potential of Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday flagged off the maiden Gombe Investment Summit tagged GoInvest 2022.

This is as the presidency extolled the administrative ingenuity of the governor and his cabinet for churning out realistic policies and plans that earned the State top spot in the ease of doing business in the country.

At the opening ceremony of the three day conference with participants from Nigeria and outside the country, Governor Inuwa Yahaya reeled out the huge potentials of Gombe even as he flaunted its credentials as the Best in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria and the safest and most peaceful State in North-east.

The governor observed that the place of Gombe in commerce, industry and tourism is well established, as throughout history, the State has continued to capture the imagination of traders, business…