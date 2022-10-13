Gunmen Abduct Assistant Superintendent of Police in  Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

 By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Some  gunmen have reportedly abducted a  senior  police officer with the Kwara State Police Command, Mr. Abdulmumini Yusuf.  Already, the men of the state police command have commenced the manhunt for the suspected kidnappers so as to rescue the police officer.

THISDAY investigations revealed that  the officer, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was kidnapped on Tuesday night while  he  was about to enter his house in Ogidi area of Ilorin  after the close of work.

The victim, it was gathered, happened to be  an Area Commander in Ilorin and his abduction has caused a lot of tension at the state police command and the area where he is residing in Ilorin.

It was further learnt that the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, has since visited the community following the development.

There was heavy patrol of police officers around the community when our reporter visited.

