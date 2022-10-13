House Moves to End Discrimination of Special Needs Children in Schools  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A Bill seeking for an Act to mandate schools to provide adequate special needs education to students with learning disabilities has passed

second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation sponsored by Hon. Obinna Chidoka, seeks to ensure that children with various forms of disabilities don’t suffer some form of discrimination and deprivation in schools.

In his lead debate, Chidoka said the Bill specifically seeks to mandate schools and institutions to make provisions for special needs education, training and any other services for students with disabilities.

He lamented that some special needs schools exist to cater for these children are either too expensive or too specialized to accommodate all forms of disabilities, thus excluding a good percentage of persons with disabilities from formal education.

He said when the Bill becomes law, it will no doubt expand the scope and reach of the…