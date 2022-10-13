Lawmakers Flay FG over N8.2trn Recurrent Expenditure in 2023 Budget – THISDAYLIVE

•Senate concludes debate on N20.51trn fiscal estimates

•Appropriation bill passes second reading in both chambers

•House disagrees on deadline for subsidy removal

•Buhari’s decision to end subsidy on eve of his exit political, not patriotic, says Deputy Minority Leader

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Senate and House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading the N20.51 trillion 2023 budget presented to the National Assembly last Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The approval of the appropriation bill at the upper chamber followed a robust debate on its general principles by senators.

Many of the federal lawmakers, however, frowned at rising recurrent expenditure component national budget on yearly basis.

One of the lawmakers, Senator Ali Ndume ( APC Borno South), urged his colleagues to thoroughly investigate the rising recurrent expenditure despite embargo placed on employment by the federal…