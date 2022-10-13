Nigeria Seeks Debt Restructuring from IMF, World Bank – THISDAYLIVE

•Mulls over tapping from Fund’s newly created food shock window

•Again, IMF advises FG to increase domestic revenue

Obinna Chima, Eromosele Abiodun and Nume Ekeghe in Washington DC

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed yesterday disclosed that the Nigerian government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to restructure the country’s debts.

The minister also revealed that the country was considering tapping from the IMF’s newly created Food Shock Window, that allows member-countries to access emergency financing instruments. The new window would be available for a year to provide additional access to emergency financing for countries facing urgent balance-of-payment need related to the global food crisis.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF/ World Bank annual meetings in Washington D.C, Ahmed said: “It is a fact that Nigeria’s debt has increased over the…