Nigerian Census Highly Politicised, Bedevilled with Politics of Numbers – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State Thursday, said the Nigerian census is highly politicised and bedevilled with politics of numbers and allocation of resources orchestrated by ethnicity, regional and religious differences.

He explained that even the previous censuses conducted by military regimes in the country were not devoid of politics of tribal dimension, regional, zonal and religious, which he said negated the core purpose of the census.

Masari, who spoke at a stakeholders’ summit on the 2023 Population and Housing Census in Katsina, added that the entire planning system of the country has been negatively affected up to the point that the nation does not know its accurate growth rate.

He noted that the census, which is meant to help in terms of actual planning purposes, has been reduced to politics of numbers and politics of accessing resources, adding that the commission should address the quality of…