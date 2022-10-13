Nigeria’s Oil Production to Get Boost as Shell Resumes Export at 400,000bpd Forcados Terminal Month End – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

After months of under-production and heavy dip in foreign exchange earnings from oil export due to crude theft and vandalism, Nigeria’s oil production is set to rise again as Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) hinted yesterday that its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Forcados Oil Terminal would resume export operations by the end of this month.

By then, the oil major said it expects that on-going essential repairs on the facility would have been completed and begun normal export operations.

SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, saying, “In addition to the repairs, we are working to remove and clamp theft points on the onshore pipelines to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal.”

Shell had declared a force majeure on the Forcados Oil Terminal Offtake Programme due to integrity compromise through constant oil theft, which it said posed an “existential…