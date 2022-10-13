Nollywood Producer, Egbegbe, Sentenced to Seven Years Imprisonment – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced Nollywood filmmaker and producer, Olajide Kareem (aka Seun Egbegbe), to seven years imprisonment ‘with hard labour’ for fraud.

The court, however, set Kareem free because he had exceeded the imprisonment time in detention.

Justice Oguntoyinbo sentenced Kareem on October 11, 2022, after convicting him of one of the 44-count charge filed against him by the police.

The trial began on May 10, 2017, and on October 11, 2022, Justice Oguntoyinbo found Egbegbe guilty of count 19 of the 44-count charge filed against him, and set him free.

The Judge also freed the four other defendants.

Justice Oguntoyinbo declared that 43 of the 44 counts crumbled because of lack of witnesses to substantiate their claims.

She also decried that the prosecuting team failed in the responsibility to produce evidence, to be backed with witnesses on counts 4, 19 and 21.

The…