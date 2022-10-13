Refusal to Cede PDP National Chairmanship to South, Recipe for Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the refusal to cede the national chairmanship to the South by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will be a recipe for crisis in the party.

He stressed that his effort for amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the PDP, has been frustrated by rent seeker in the party.

The governor declared that nobody can convince him to change his stance that the PDP should yield its national chairman position to Southern Nigeria.

Governor Wike stated this when he hosted Cross River State PDP governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly candidates and PDP local government party chairmen, at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor, Wednesday night.

During the meeting attended by the party’s South-South national vice chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, Governor Wike explained that the seeming intractable crisis in the party had…