Resign Now to Fulfill Promises Made, Oyo APC Tells Makinde – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wednesday called on Governor Seyi Makinde, to immediately resign from office in fulfilment of the promise he made in April this year.

The party, in a statement yesterday, by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, said the governor made the promise when the news of allegations of fraud surrounding the awards of contract for the production of exercise books meant for the use of public school pupils in the state was published by a private organisation.

An Abuja-based media research and data analytics organisation, Dataphyte, had in March, accused the Makinde administration of violating its procurement law in the award of contract worth N998 million in favour of companies linked to him and his cronies.

But the governor, on April 3, faulted the reports, denying any wrongdoing and threatening to resign from office as governor of the state if found culpable after…