Senate Seeks Diaspora Commission’s Upgrade to Ministry – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Thursday advocated the upgrade of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to a ministry in order to meet its obligations to millions of citizens in foreign countries.

The red chamber made the call during its Committee on the Diaspora and Nongovernmental Organisations had an engagement with the officials of the NIDCOM, led by its Chairman, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The NIDCOM boss had earlier told the panel that the agency was having serious challenges in meeting its mandate due to poor funding.

Dabiri-Erewa specifically said her office was finding it difficult to help some Nigerians in critical situation in foreign lands because there were no provision for foreign trips for her officials.

The chairman also said government had yet to reimburse her for the three trips she recently embarked upon on behalf of Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “It is in the act that we should have five Diasporan offices, but we…