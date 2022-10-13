Seven NPFL Clubs Fail Club Licensing Facility Requirements – THISDAYLIVE

Home grounds nominated by seven Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs have been adjudged not suitable to host matches of the 2022/23 season except they improve conditions of stated areas where defects were observed by stadium facility inspectors.

It was noted that till date, Plateau United and Gombe United are yet to submit to the facility inspections and have not communicated any reasons for their failure to do so.

Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors, Rangers, Wikki Tourists, Niger Tornadoes, Sunshine Stars and El-kanemi Warriors are the clubs that have been notified that their facility fail short of the Club Licensing requirements.

Worst hit however, are Lobi Stars, Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes which the inspectors noted in separate reports require serious and extensive makeover works to meet required minimal standards for approval.

Majority of the facilities at the seven grounds nominated by the clubs were found not to be suitable and these…