Twenty Bucks, Jalo Foundation Sign MoU on Sport for Peace – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Two non-governmental organisations, Twenty Bucks Creatives and Jalo Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on sports for peace initiative.

The agreement on using sport as a campaign tool against violent election in 2023 was sealed yesterday in Abuja.

Founder and CEO of Twenty Bucks Creative, Charbel Olusanya Jarrouge, said they intend to host a football tournament in December with all the major political parties in the country presenting youth teams.

He said a foreign referee, who will ensure neutrality and fairness will be deployed during the tournament, while there are also plans to invite international scouts and agents to empower the youth.

“We would also ensure a safe environment during the event by liaising with all armed forces during that period and we also call out to all the group leaders of each political party to sign a (Peace Declaration) so we all work hand in hand to ensure a peaceful…