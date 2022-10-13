USAID State2State Holds Dialogue Session – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) with the support from USAID funded State Accountability, Transparency and Effectiveness (State2State) activity yesterday organised a quarterly review meeting on public-private internally generated revenue (IGR) dialogue session in a bid to enhance performance on revenue generation in the state.

Speaking at the commencement of the meeting held in Bauchi, the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Modibbo Abdulkadir Ahmed, represented by the Director-General, Bauchi State Debt Management Agency, Jibrin Abdullahi, commended USAID State2State for its efforts towards entrenching good governance in the state.

Abdulkadir, while describing the dialogue session as a good step towards assisting the state government to improve performance on IGR, said the government is ever ready for any partnership that would bring about progress and development to the state,…