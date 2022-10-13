Voting Right to Keep Kwara on Path of Steady Growth – THISDAYLIVE

Rafiu Ajakaye

‘Vote right to keep what’s left’ is a political slogan adopted by British longest-serving Prime Minister of 20th century Margaret Thatcher in her first attempt at parliamentary representation in 1950. It was a sound bite that captured her imagination of the 1950s British society and her belief that the country would be better served with the Conservatives.

I found the Thatcher lines very instructive as Kwarans go to poll next year. Having been privy to the report of the forensic audit that detailed how the Kwara treasury was mindlessly pilfered through what was like a large web of official conspiracies as well as irrefutable evidences of outrageous rationing out of public properties, it is only reasonable for the voters to disallow the second coming of persons who perpetrated the crimes ostensibly through their cronies. If these crimes weren’t known to the voters, they sure can tell how everything collapsed: basic education,…