APC Sends Machina’s Name to INEC as Yobe North Senatorial Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as the Yobe North senatorial candidate following the ruling of a Federal High Court, Damaturu.

A Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe State, had ruled that Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, was not the candidate of the ruling party for Yobe North in the 2023 elections.

The court ruled that Machina was the authentic candidate of the party, having won the legally-recognised primary, supervised by INEC as Lawan didn’t participate in the election held on May 28.

In a letter signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the party directed INEC to also publish the name of Machina on its portal in line with the court order.

The letter read, “We write to notify the commission of the attached judgment dated September 28, 2022, and…