ASUU Directs Lecturers to Resume Work Immediately  – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight month old industrial action embarked upon on February 14 to compel federal government to implement various agreements it reached with varsity lecturers since 2009.

To this end, the union has asked lecturers to resume work immediately.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the union held an emergency meeting at the Comrade Festus lyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Thursday, where it resolved to suspend the prolonged strike.

A statement signed by ASUU president Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said the union agreed to call off the strike in deference to the appeal by President Muhammadu Buhari, and in recognition of the efforts of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and other well meaning Nigerians.He said: “While

appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of…