CUPP Petition EU, UK, US over Alleged Plot to Deactivate BVAS – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Friday went to the UK High Commission, US Embassy as well as EU Embassy over its allegations of compromise of the voters register and also petition against the plot to sack the Chairman of INEC and deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server.

The association led by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, wants sanctions imposed on the alleged conspirators with visa ban, assets freeze and arrest where possible.

The parties called on all the foreign missions to keep a closer eye on Nigeria’s transition process, saying that the alleged plot to destabilize INEC can throw Nigeria into crisis.

Addressing newsmen after the visits, Ugochinyere, Chief Peter Ameh of Labour Party, Kenneth Udeze of Action Alliance Party, Hon. Geff Ojinika of Labour Party, and Kabiru Yusuf of Arewa Consultative group said this move was…