LCCI Calls for Privatisation of Power Transmission – THISDAYLIVE

*Says FG does not need to borrow to fund infrastructure

Dike Onwuamaeze

Barely 24 hours after the federal government denied speculation that it was ready to privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the government to commence the privatisation of the transmission component of country’s electricity supply chain.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, had on Wednesday in Abuja, through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Isa Sanusi said, “the federal government has no intention to sell or privatise TCN and no one in the federal government has made a statement of intent on selling TCN.”

Aliyu had clarified that, “currently, the federal government is investing and supporting efforts to make TCN a world-class transmission service provider.”

But the LCCI argued yesterday, during its quarterly press conference on the state of the economy, that there was no justification for…