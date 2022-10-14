NEMA Commences Transportation of 12,000 Metric Tonnes of Items to Affected States – THISDAYLIVE

*Seeks DSS, Police assistance to clear Lokoja gridlock

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday disclosed its commencement of the transportation of relief items from the National Strategic Reserve to all the states affected by flood in Nigeria

The items, NEMA stated would also be presented to the state government for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians.

Speaking to journalists after the 2022 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction event organised by NEMA in Abuja, the Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved the release of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve for NEMA to distribute across the states to vulnerable Nigerians.

Reviewing the on-going flood situation in the country, Ahmed acknowledged that NEMA and its partners were grappling with large scale flood disaster across the country which more…