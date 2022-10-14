‘Nigeria Police Yet to Be in the Best Shape’ – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The retiring Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr. Monday Bala Kuyars, yesterday took a critical look at the force which he served for 32 years, and concluded that the security organisation is yet to be in its best shape.

At his pulling out parade in Minna yesterday, Kuyars said: “Let me make my humble suggestion as I am exiting the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Force is yet to be in the best shape.”

The police boss, who will officially quit the force today, did not elaborate further, but said: “I humbly advise the federal government to provide adequate equipment such as Amoured Personnel Carriers (APC), anti-riot equipment, bulletproof vests, operational vehicles, helmets, long and short range tear gas, and other sophisticated arms to the police.”

He said if these pieces of equipment are provided, it would enable the police to perform their constitutional roles optimally.

Despite the challenges facing the police in…