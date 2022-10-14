‘Nigeria Stands to Benefit from Deep Seabed Exploration’ – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

International Seabed Authority (ISA) has expressed hope that Nigeria will benefit from deep exploration from Africa’s seabed, saying there is going to be a particular benefit for Nigeria.

Its Secretary-General, Mr. Michael Lodge, said this while speaking with journalists at the sidelines of the events at the 4th edition of the Africa’s Deep Seabed Resources, ADSR, Sub-Regional workshop on the Imperative of Supporting Africa’s Blue Economy, held in Abuja.

The event was organised by the ISA in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission (NBC), the Federal Ministry of Transport, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Navy, and other MDAs.

He said: “I think there is going to be a particular benefit for Nigeria, but the idea of the project as a whole is that we will go to different locations in Africa.”

According to him, “This project is aimed at the whole of Africa, and of…