Shell Probes Illegal Oil Tap After Report of Prolonged Theft – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oil major, Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, is investigating reports that an illegal oil tap ran for nine years on a pipeline it operates, a spokesperson said yesterday.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said on Sunday the theft point extended from the Trans Escravos pipeline and that the Afremo platform, operated by the Nigerian unit Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), was the suspected exit point of the stolen crude.

“We are also conducting an investigation to establish where the theft lines end and whether there have been any breaches of the unmanned platform’s security barriers (locks etc.) or any unauthorised use of the equipment on it,” an SPDC spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

SPDC said it had detected illegal connections as part of regular surveillance and would launch a joint investigation with regulators to “establish the nature and condition” of the lines…