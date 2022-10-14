Thousands of Jobs at Risk as Kogi Orders Dangote Cement to Shutdown Within 48 Hours – THISDAYLIVE

*In apparent shakedown, state government relying on resolution of Assembly which has no force of law

AIbrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi State government has directed the Dangote Group to ensure its cement factory at Obajana is shut down within the next 48 hours in honour of the State House of Assembly which ordered the company to sealed until the conglomerate furnishes it with the requisite documents demanded by the legislature, putting at risk thousands of jobs in the process.

Unfortunately, thousands of indigenous Kogi whose means of livelihood are dependent on the company will be affected. And from all indications, the state government doesn’t seems to reckon with that implication.

The state government acting under the pretext of enforcing the resolution of the state house of assembly gave the directive yesterday.

The action of the state government since the dispute between it and Dangote Industries started has baffled many in the business community…