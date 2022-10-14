We ‘ll Partner Govt to Reform Transport Business, Say Ekiti Road Transport Unions – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The new leaders of the Ekiti State Chapters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), have promised to partner with the government to reform their workers to imbibe the culture of finesse in the discharge of their duties.

They said that gone were the days when parks were being regarded as safe havens for criminals and trouble makers, saying that their advent would bring a societally acceptable paradigm shift in the transport business in Ekiti.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremonies in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, Mr. Joseph Omotayo and Sunday Adetola, the new NURTW and RTEAN chairmen respectively, said that they were in the saddle to reform the business and make it a model in Ekiti.

The duo promised to change the wrong perception that transport business is for thugs and rascals, calling on the citizens to support them in the quest to deliver on their…