8 Deaths, Relief Camps Rise to 12 – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Three persons have died in Oko community on the bank of the River Niger near Asaba, the Delta State capital, while two persons drowned in Ndokwa area and three others died in Isoko area of the state.

The Director General, Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Mr. Eugene Uzum, who disclosed this while giving update on the flood crisis to journalists in Asaba, yesterday, revealed that the number of relief camps had risen to 12 as two new camps had been added to the 10 functional Internally Displaced Persons camps opened at various locations by Delta State Government to provide temporary accommodation for displaced residents.

In the light of the severe impact of the current flooding which resulted in the death of eight persons, the “state government has given marching orders to all political appointees from affected areas to go back to their communities to provide some interventions.”

“We want to empathise with the victims…