APC Chieftain Promises to Deliver Delta for Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Yemi Emiko, has promised to deliver Delta State to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next year’s presidential election.

He said his decision to mobilise support and votes for the former Lagos State governor is based on the premise that Tinubu will engage competent hands to help him deliver his vision for the development of the country.

Prince Emiko made the promise yesterday while receiving a volunteer group, ‘Warri For Jagaban’ in his Warri country home, assuring that he will align with the body to ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“I can assure you that Tinubu has a knack for identifying and assembling competent and talented people, who will constitute a formidable team to rescue Nigeria.

“Our principal, Tinubu, will win the presidential election in 2023. He has built men across the country that are ready to work and…