Dafinone Commiserates with Victims as Floods Destroy Property in over 40 Delta Communities – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

No fewer than 46 communities in Ughelli North and South local government areas of Delta State have been ravaged by floods which destroyed their property and left many displaced.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Central senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, who made the disclosure in a statement personally signed by him yesterday, called on the federal government, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Delta State Government and other relevant agencies to speed up emergency operations and bring relief materials to the affected victims.

While commiserating with victims of the flood disaster and affected communities, Dafinone urged them to move to safer places while waiting for government intervention.

“Over 46 communities in Ughelli North and Ughelli South local government areas in Delta Central senatorial district are currently flooded with many families displaced and goods and properties worth several…